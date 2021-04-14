LOGANVILLE — Brookwood defeated Grayson 5-2 Wednesday in a Region 4-AAAAAAA baseball showdown, reversing Monday’s result and setting up a deciding Game 3 in the teams’ series on Friday.
Game 3 is 5:55 p.m. Friday at Brookwood.
The result tightens up the top three teams in the region standings between Grayson (21-4, 8-3), Parkview (14-10, 5-2) and Brookwood (16-10, 5-3).
Dylan Lonergan (5-1) held the Grayson batters in check with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up one run, two hits and walked two.
Jonathan Jaime went 1 1/3 innings on relief for the Broncos, striking out three and allowing one hit. He didn’t give up an earned run.
Brookwood was led at the plate by Josh Sharp (3-for-4, two doubles, two runs), Trey Clark (1-for-3, triple, two RBIs), Jack Spyke (2-for-3) and Conley Davis (1-for-2, walk).
Grayson was led offensively by De’Yon Cannon (two hits, one RBI) and Jimmy Lipsey (RBI). The Rams’ Rayne Fry (2-1) struck out four and gave up five runs (three earned).
