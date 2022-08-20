ATLANTA — Saturday’s Corky Kell Classic game between Brookwood and Norcross had a little something for everyone.
Big plays? Sure. Momentum shifts? Check. Add in a dollop of gutsy play calling and a dash of controversy, and you have the recipe for one of the most exciting games of the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season, with the Broncos edging the Blue Devils 28-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bryce Dopson was the biggest catalyst for Brookwood (1-0) with 225 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns — a kickoff return and a catch in which he was in the right place at the right time before the half.
But it was Lee Niles that was on the receiving end on perhaps the most controversial play — a 24-yard TD reception from Dylan Lonergan with 10:15 remaining that ultimately proved to be the difference.
Add it all up, and it was a satisfying win for the Broncos in a game in which a lot was happening, and which both teams had chances to win.
“I liken it to a heavyweight fight,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “It was two really good football teams going back and forth the whole game. We kind of played behind the whole game, so it’s a testament to our team's character the way they kept battling back. Norcross extended the lead, we kept battling back. … We hung in there to take the lead, and make a big stop and put the game on ice (late).”
Indeed, the Broncos didn’t lead until Niles’ catch early in the fourth quarter, and that came with a little controversy, and some delay as the officials determined if it was, in fact, a catch.
With Norcross (0-1) holding on to a 24-21 lead, Lonergan moved Brookwood into scoring position at the Blue Devils’ 30 with a 21-yard completion to Evan Gober.
Two plays later, the two-sport Alabama commit lofted a pass towards the left corner of the end zone with Niles battling Norcross defensive back Lionel Burns III, with both leaping into the air and apparently simultaneously gaining possession of the ball.
A pass interference penalty was going to be called against Norcross, but the officials first had to come up with a ruling on the play, which eventually turned out to a 24-yard touchdown that gave Brookwood its first lead of the game at 28-24 with 10:15 remaining.
“All I know is, (the officials) withheld making a judgement for a while,” Jones said. “Then, once they looked at the video board, they decided, ‘You know what? That was a touchdown for Brookwood.’”
The game was far from over, as Norcross took its ensuing possession 55 yards in 12 plays, moving as deep as a the Brookwood 20 before a dropped pass that could easily have been a touchdown was followed by a 5-yard penalty for a false start.
Then on fourth and 15 from the 25, Noah Holton picked off a pass in the end zone to keep Brookwood’s lead intact and give the Broncos possession at their own 20-yard line.
Four plays later, Jones and his offensive staff were faced with a crucial decision facing fourth and a yard from their own 29, with a first down putting Brookwood in position to run out the clock, but with a turnover on downs giving Norcross one more big opportunity to win.
To Jones, there was only one decision.
“We felt like (going for it) was the right call to make in that situation,” Jones said. “We liked our offensive line and our quarterback in that moment. I knew we had just one yard to get, and if we could get it, we’d put the game on ice.”
Lonergan, who didn’t have his best game, but still finished 12 of 22 with an interception for 186 yards and two TDs and ran for 78 more yards and a score, made sure Jones’ decision was the right one by following the surge of his line to not only pick up the first down, but then break away for a 42-yard gain to give the Broncos a chance to run out the clock with less than two minutes to play and Norcross having to burn its last timeout.
The first half featured plenty of momentum shifts, with the ebb and flow seemingly favoring Norcross at first.
The Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards in 11 plays, with A.J. Watkins capping the march by finding Lawson Luckie for a 6-yard TD pass and a 7-0 lead with 6:13 left in the first quarter.
Watkins, who finished with 229 yards of total offense and a touchdown each rushing and passing, and Norcross then seemed to fully seize momentum with another lengthy drive in the second quarter.
This one went 57 yards in nine plays and ended when the junior quarterback ran 17 yards for a score and a 14-0 Blue Devils lead with 6:12 left in the first half.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Dopson came up with the first of two huge plays during the opening 24 minutes by taking the kick at his own 1-yard line, finding a seam and sprinting the distance for a 99-yard kickoff return for a score that got Brookwood on the board and cut the Norcross lead to 14-7 with 5:57 left in the half.
“We talked about when we went down 14-0, we needed a big spark of momentum,” said Dopson, who finished with two catches for 51 yards and 171 return yards. “We’ve been working that kickoff return (in practice). … I told (the blockers) to give me a hole, and we’re going to get the momentum changed, and that’s what happened.”
The second came after Norcross, which also got a big game from receivers Zion Taylor (7-91) and Nakai Poole (7-63), regained the lead at 17-14 by going 56 yards in 10 plays before Drew Duva booted a 35-yard field goal with 1:09 left.
Brookwood drove down to the Norcross 35, and had a shot at one last play with four seconds on the clock before the half, and under heavy pressure, Lonergan rolled to his right and fired a jump ball just short of the end zone.
A Norcross defender got a hand on the pass to knock it away from one Brookwood receiver, but the ball deflected into the end zone, where Dopson was there to haul it in as time expired to send the Broncos into intermission down just 17-14.
“That one was pure luck,” Dopson admitted. “It was a good throw by (Lonergan), and … it was kind of like the Georgia-Auburn play a couple of years ago.”
BROOKWOOD 28, NORCROSS 24
Norcross 7 10 7 0 — 24
Brookwood 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
Norcross: Lawson Luckie 6 pass from A.J. Watkins (Drew Duva kick), 6:13
SECOND QUARTER
Norcross: Watkins 17 run (Duva kick), 6:12
Brookwood: Bryce Dopson 99 kickoff return (Danny Elrod kick), 5:57
Norcross: Duva 35 FG, 1:09
Brookwood: Dopson 35 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Elrod kick), 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
Norcross: Jonathan Mathis 3 run (Duva kick), 3:32
Brookwood: Lonergan 2 run (Elrod kick), 1:06
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Lee Niles 24 pass from Lonergan (Elrod kick), 10:15
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek vs. Walton football in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.