ATLANTA — Saturday’s Corky Kell Classic game between Brookwood and Norcross had a little something for everyone.

Big plays? Sure. Momentum shifts? Check. Add in a dollop of gutsy play calling and a dash of controversy, and you have the recipe for one of the most exciting games of the opening weekend of the 2022 high school football season, with the Broncos edging the Blue Devils 28-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

