Positive Athlete Georgia announced its 2021-22 Gwinnett County Regional winners Tuesday, and Brookwood earned one of the top awards.
Brookwood was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
The Positive Athlete coaching awards for Gwinnett went to Greater Atlanta Christian boys lacrosse coach Tim Ball and to Norcross girls basketball coach Ashley Clanton.
Each high school sport also had one athlete selected as a regional winner. A total of 27 Gwinnett athletes earned that distinction.
Gwinnett’s boys athletes earning the honor were Archer’s Jacob Bridges (football), Killian Hill Christian’s Josiah Lamothe (basketball), Discovery’s Sterling Tamakloe (soccer), North Gwinnett’s Richard Zhou (tennis), Peachtree Ridge’s Joel Lee (golf), Duluth’s Takata Murphy (multi-sport), Buford’s Parker Walsh (baseball), Lanier’s Kyle Foster (cross country), Lanier’s Noah Richardson (swim and dive), Grayson’s Dominick Ramirez (lacrosse), South Gwinnett’s Ethan Ramos (track and field), Mill Creek’s Conner Harrod (alternative) and Collins Hill’s Avant Jackson (wrestling).
The local girls who received the award were Dacula’s Anna Beth Stokes (volleyball), Central Gwinnett’s Nehemiah Jinks (flag football), Parkview’s Kaily Collett (softball), Archer’s Adia Smith (basketball), Meadowcreek’s Kimberly Meraz (soccer), Shiloh’s Ruth Lonse (tennis), Shiloh’s Auden Sweatman (golf), Dacula’s Arianna Utreras (multi-sport), Grayson’s Madison Pickeral (cheer and gymnastics), Brookwood’s Adelaide Keszler (cross country), Brookwood’s Lily Nguyen (swim and dive), Wesleyan’s Anna Rae Copeland (lacrosse), Buford’s Abby Wood (track and field) and Peachtree Ridge’s Nicole Jackson (alternative).
