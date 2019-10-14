Local soccer was represented well on the finalists list, released Monday, for Major League Soccer’s top awards.
Brookwood grads Sean Johnson and Walker Zimmerman were both finalists for prestigious individual awards. Johnson, who plays for New York City FC, is one of three candidates for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year along with D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and Minnesota United’s Vito Mannone. Zimmerman, who plays for Los Angeles FC, is one of three nominees for MLS Defender of the Year. The other finalists with Zimmerman are Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson and Minnesota United’s Ike Opara.
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is one of three finalists for MLS MVP, joining the LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela. The three MVP finalists are the same from 2018, when Martinez won the honor. Vela has a MLS-record 34 goals and 15 assists, Ibrahimovic has 30 goals and seven assists and Martinez has 27 goals and four assists.