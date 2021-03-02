CUMMING — Brookwood's defense clamped down when it mattered most Tuesday night.
The Broncos closed the game by holding host North Forsyth to a single free throw for the last half of the fourth quarter, and rallied for a 44-41 victory in the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball quarterfinals. They advance to the Final Four for the first time and the game will be at home against Woodstock.
Brookwood was led in the victory by Diana Collins' 18 points, six steals and three assists. She was backed up by good play from Nekaya Williams (six points, eight rebounds), Madison Boadu (12 rebounds), Amya Durham (six points, seven rebounds) and Ciera Hall (six points).
The game was back-and-forth the entire time. North Forsyth (23-5) went 3-for-3 from the 3-point line to start the game and quickly took an 11-5 lead. However, the game was tied at the end of the first quarter and the first half ended with Brookwood ahead by one point. The hosts managed to tie the game back at 32 to end the third.
North Forsyth started the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run for a 40-32 lead, the largest for either team. Brookwood (16-7) called a timeout with 3:32 left in the game and took its play up another level — it held the Raiders without a field goal for the rest of the game.
The Broncos ended the game on a 12-1 run as North Forsyth struggled at the free throw line and had some open looks that wouldn't fall late in the fourth quarter.
North Forsyth had the ball down three with 18 seconds left. A Brookwood defender tapped the ball loose and was recovered by Anna Gliatta. She went up for a layup attempt but came up short. Brookwood secured the rebound and let the time run off the clock.
Gliatta led the Raiders with 19 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Maddie Erickson had six blocked shots and a game-high 10 rebounds. Haelim Adle had five assists, five points and seven rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.