SNELLVILLE — Dylan Lonergan threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Brookwood past Archer 24-11 in the Region 4-AAAAAAA football opener at Brookwood Community Stadium on Thursday.
The Broncos (3-3) ended a four-game skid in the series with the Tigers (1-5). It was their first win over their new region adversary since 2012.
“It wasn’t pretty, but Archer’s got a good, athletic, tough football team. We’re happy to get the win,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “To be 1-0 in the region is huge.”
Fresh off a 41-point showing against South Forsyth, Brookwood’s offense continued to click on its first drive of the night. Lonergan completed three of his first four pass attempts for a total of 35 yards. The Alabama commit later finished off the drive with his fifth completion — an eight-yard flick to Evan Gober — to give the Broncos a 7-0 lead at the 8:09 mark.
The shaky start didn’t deter Archer’s defense. The Tigers forced Brookwood to punt on each of its next three drives.
“Really, we just kind of settled in,” first-year Archer head coach Dante Williams said. “I don’t know if it was first-game-of-region nerves, or something else. But we had the same game plan. We really didn’t change anything. We just settled in and started making plays.”
Midway through the second quarter, the Bronco defense made a key play of its own.
Archer put a botched snap on the ground and Ethan Peavy fell on it for Brookwood. The fumble recovery set the Broncos up on the Archer 23-yard line. Lonergan opened the possession with a 16-yard completion to running back Jumal Prothro. On the ensuing play, he called his own number for a 7-yard rushing score to make it 14-0 with 7:21 left in the half.
The Tigers capitalized on a short field right before the break. Starting on the Brookwood 38-yard line after a failed onside kick, Archer piloted its way inside the 10. The drive stalled, but a spike on third and goal was determined to have left 1 second on the clock, which allowed Miles Hamby to drill a 31-yard field goal as time expired.
Archer set up for another field goal attempt — this one from 24 yards out — at the end of its opening drive in the second half. The snap was bobbled, however, and the ball never made its way into the air. The Tigers turned the ball over on downs, handing it back Brookwood trailing by 11.
Lonergan helped the Broncos seize momentum by ripping off a 43-yard run on the next play from scrimmage. He then connected with Lee Niles for 31 yards before delivering a 10-yard strike to Miles Massengill for a score. The touchdown gave the Broncos a 21-3 lead with 4:30 to go in the third quarter.
On the final play of the quarter, Chadrick Alexander II punched it in from 2 yards out to give Archer its first touchdown of the night. Justin Johnson then found William Wallace in the back-left corner for a 2-point conversion. The Tigers trimmed their deficit to 21-11.
Kicker Danny Elrod put the final points on the board with his 30-yard field goal at the 7:35 mark. Brookwood’s defense made the gap stand up, effectively preventing the Tigers from producing another scoring drive.
“We did a good job of finding a way to score when it mattered most,” Jones said, “and our defense did a really good job of playing big.”
He added: “Archer’s getting better. They gave us all they had tonight. Their defense played really well. It’s a credit to their players; they kept fighting for 48 minutes.”
