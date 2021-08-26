Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to Collins Hill 36-10
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Casey Vogt
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Tucker 32-7
Two football teams that played a four-overtime thriller in the 2020 Corky Kell Classic will face off again Friday night — in the same location. Dacula will host the matchup for a second straight season because Brookwood’s new artificial turf in its stadium still isn’t ready for game use.
The host Falcons won on their home field last Friday in the debut of new head coach Casey Vogt, a longtime college coach who was hired in the offseason to replace Clint Jenkins. Vogt’s team never found a great offensive rhythm in the Corky Kell Classic win over Tucker, but its defense was stout and contributed two touchdowns, an 11-yard fumble return by Tristen Strong and a 43-yard interception return by William Green.
That defense, paired with numerous snapping miscues by Tucker, set up Dacula with short fields throughout the first half and the result was a 32-0 halftime lead with a running clock in the second half.
“Our defensive line played well,” Vogt said. “Jonathan Williams, I think he was in the backfield every single play. When he’s disruptive and doing what he’s doing, it makes everything easy for everybody else.”
Jayden Bethea, Festus Davies and Colin Seymour also were among those who stood out defensively in Dacula’s season-opening win. Most of the Falcons' offensive success came via running the ball.
“Dacula, even though they’ve got a new coach, I think their core identity remains the same as they’ve always been,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “They are a physical, blue-collar football team that plays great defense. That was evident against Tucker the other night.”
Dacula’s offensive success hinges heavily on the running game, led by Georgia Tech-bound senior Kyle Efford, and it presents a much different challenge for Brookwood, which took on pass-heavy Collins Hill in last week’s season opener. The Broncos led Collins Hill, a state title favorite, in the waning minutes of the first half only to give up a long touchdown and a fumble in the final minute that resulted in another score. That snowballed into an eventual 36-10 loss.
“I’m extremely proud of how hard our players played,” Jones said of the opening loss. “They went into the game believing they could win and they competed their tails off for 48 minutes. We did not play well mentally. We made way too many mistakes on both sides of the ball to beat a team of Collins Hill’s caliber. We gave up two big plays at the end of the half. We were winning with 3 minutes left in the half and we gave up two big plays.”
Patrick Campbell (seven tackles, two interceptions), Malcolm McCain (nine tackles, one QB hurry), Michael Haynes (nine tackles, one pass breakup), Jordan Davenport (seven tackles, one QB hurry), Tyler Washington (five tackles, one for loss) and Myles Parker (two tackles) stood out last week in a gritty effort by the Brookwood defense.
Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan finished 16 of 31 passing for 193 yards and a TD and his top target Stone Bonner had six catches for 105 yards and a score. Brandon Ortega and Jovany Garcia-Brake led effort up from by the offensive line. The Broncos’ offense may be shorthanded at running back, where lead Alexander Diggs is questionable with an injury from the Collins Hill game.
Brookwood’s players get a chance to rebound Friday.
“After the game, they were disappointed but not dejected,” Jones said. “They understand this group can do a lot of special things this year.”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Brookwood won 40-34 in four overtimes last year
Location: Dacula High School
