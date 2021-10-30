SNELLVILLE — For the first time since 2017, Brookwood is a region football champion after Friday night's 58-14 win over South Gwinnett.
The Broncos (7-2, 3-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) scored 35 points in the first quarter, including three touchdowns by the defense, en route to the win.
"I told our kids that this isn't our mountaintop, but it sure is a nice view," said Brookwood head coach Philip Jones. "We've seen a pattern from our defense really in the last four games. We came to dominate on that side."
Brookwood got things rolling on South's first offensive drive when Cory Elliott picked off a pass from Nathaniel Miller and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 7-0 win with 9:13 to go in the first quarter.
South (4-5, 0-3) answered right back on its next drive when Miller rolled out to the right and found Sean Treasure behind the defense for a 47-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7.
From there, it was all Broncos. Brookwood's offense got the ball moving starting with a 14-yard completion from Dylan Lonergan (9-for-14, 121 yards) to Stone Bonner and a 40-yard rush by Alexander Diggs in which he had to tiptoe the sideline before cutting it back inside moved the ball down to the 15. After a sack by South's Exzavier McDowell pushed the Broncos back 10 yards, Lonergan found Bonner, with a defender draped all over him, for a one-handed catch in the end zone that gave the Broncos a 14-7 lead.
The defense got back on South's next drive when Patrick Campbell picked off a pass, returning it 14 yards to make the score 21-7.
A third interception on South's next drive, this time by Brookwood's Amari Williams, was returned down to the 10. A few plays later, Lonergan took it in from the 9 and the Broncos had a 28-7 lead with 2:09 to go in the first quarter.
Brookwood's defense scored one more time in the quarter when Bryce Freeman saw a fumble on the ground, which he picked up and returned 36 yards for a touchdown.
"We were very opportunistic (on defense)," Jones said. "Our guys took advantage of their mistakes."
In total, the Broncos scored their last four touchdowns of the first quarter in 3:25 of game clock.
As the second quarter rolled around, South's offense continued to turn the ball over, this time with a fumble occurring on the Brookwood 35-yard line that was recovered by Brookwood's Henrique Smith. The Broncos turned it into another score when Lonergan found Bonner (4 catches, 88 yards) for a 38-yard strike to put the Broncos up 42-7 with 9:28 left in the second quarter.
From there, it was smooth sailing for the Broncos as they continued to take advantage of South mistakes, including a punt snap out of the end zone and another punt blocked.
The teams both added scores in the second half, which saw a running clock for the entire half. Jayshawn Appling (34 total yards) had a 1-yard rush for the Comets in the third quarter, while Tahj Johnson (3 catches, 59 yards) caught a 12-yard pass from Matt Peavy for Brookwood's score.
With the win, Brookwood now turns its attention to Parkview next week in the Battle of Five Forks, while South will now face Newton in each team's final region game of the year.
South 7 0 7 0 - 14
Brookwood 35 16 0 7 - 58
FIRST QUARTER
Brookwood: Cory Elliott 43 interception return (JJ Silva kick) 9:13
South: Sean Treasure 47 pass from Nathaniel Miller (Jaden Holder kick) 7:12
Brookwood: Stone Bonner 25 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Silva kick) 5:10
Brookwood: Patrick Campbell 14 interception return (Silva kick) 4:41
Brookwood: Lonergan 9 run (Silva kick) 2:09
Brookwood: Bryce Freeman 36 fumble return (Silva kick) 1:45
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Bonner 38 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick) 9:28
Brookwood: safety 7:46
Brookwood: Jumal Prothro 8 run (Silva kick) 2:46
THIRD QUARTER
South: Jayshawn Appling 1 run (Holder kick) 6:12
FOURTH QUARTER
Brookwood: Tahj Johnson 12 pass from Matt Peavy (Micah Robinson kick) 11:16
