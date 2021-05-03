Brookwood celebrated four additional college football signees Monday, bringing its total to six seniors headed to the next level.
The Broncos’ recent signees are Conley Davis to Presbyterian College (S.C.), Kaleb Commings to Benedict College (S.C.), Charles Hickmon to Missouri Valley College and Dan Le-Hernandez to Trine University (Ind.). They join December signees Ryan Young (Campbell) and Jackson Schulz (Davidson).
