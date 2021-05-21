Brookwood celebrated 23 of its 36 seniors who have signed with college athletic programs with a cremony Wednesday afternoon.
The group included seven baseball players — Carter Bailey (Wofford), Charlie Boyce (Oglethorpe), Jack Spyke (Winthrop), Josh Sharp (South Carolina Aiken), Holden LaCour (Georgia College), Dylan Taylor (Emmanuel) and Josh Sosa (North Georgia). They were joined by six football signees — Jackson Schulz (Davidson), Ryan Young (Campbell), Kaleb Commings (Benedict), Conley Davis (Presbyterian), Dan Le-Hernandez (Trine) and C.J. Hickmon (Missouri Valley).
The swimming program’s five signees were Nate Stoffle (Auburn), Lily Burke (Georgia Tech), Reagan Sweeney (LSU), Lauren Diehl (Rollins) and Katelyn Morris (Maryland Baltimore County). Softball players Grace Young (Young Harris), Morgan Hall (Mercer) and Jaryn Gibson (Emmanuel), soccer players Michael Goodwin (North Greenville), Mathew Vierra (Erskine), Alex Arscott (Truett McConnell) and Ayo Oke (California Berkeley) and lacrosse players Davis Moore (Averett), Patrick Williams (Gordon) and Alex Valenzuela (Oglethorpe) also were part of the ceremony.
The other seniors recognized were Will Bray (Georgia, cross country/track), Lauryn Latimore (Massachusetts Dartmouth, volleyball), Avery Pulaski (West Georgia, cheerleading), Imani Lindsay (St. Thomas, flag football), Chris Cole (Morehead State, basketball), Evan Howell (Tuskegee, basketball), Will Ranieri (Young Harris, golf) and Walker Hanley (Columbus State, track and field).
