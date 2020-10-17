The Brookwood Youth Cross Country and the Buford Middle girls teams won state titles Saturday in the Georgia Middle School State Cross Country Championships in Cochran.
Brookwood was first in the Championship Running Club division with a pair of top-10 finishers, Erin O’Brien and Kennedy Wardle. O’Brien was third in 13 minutes, 14 seconds on the two-mile course, and Wardle was eighth in 13:40.
They were backed up by fellow top-50 finishers Addison Lofters (15th, 14:12.80), Kayla Deckers (22nd, 14:54.29), Sissy Snipes (23rd, 14:58.46), Coasseta Snipes (32nd, 15:15.93), Sunny Wardle (34th, 15:21.66), Abigail Snipes (40th, 15:49.58), Holly Spake (42nd, 16:00.14) and Annah Rose Fenchak (50th, 16:37.07).
Brookwood’s boys got 19th-place finish from Eli Morales, who had a time of 12:42.76.
Buford’s girls also had two top-10 finishes to win the Championship Large School division. Emma Webb was fifth in 13:26.57, and Quinn Conwell in 13:28.94.
They were joined as contributors by Alexandria Conwell (18th, 13:58.79), Audrey Adams (25th, 14:13.38), Summer Castorri (26th, 14:14.91), Jaelyn Ozkan (42nd, 14:41.51) and Bree Adams (51st, 14:48.86). Summerour’s girls were sixth in the team standings.
In Championship Large School boys, Dacula Middle took third and Buford Middle finished fifth.
Dacula’s Corbin Squires was third in 11:45.50, joining teammates Austin Jugenheimer (34th, 12:54.25), Brendyn Crabb (35th, 12:55.02) and Xavier Nice (47th, 13:08.13) in the top 50.
Buford was led by Cameron Kazienko (ninth, 12:20.28), Alexander Zachman (27th, 12:43.96) and Colin Oates (45th, 13:02.88).
Creekland Middle’s Malachi Burnett was seventh overall in 12:00.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.