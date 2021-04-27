MARIETTA — It took a while for Walton to score in Wednesday's second round boys soccer playoff match against Brookwood, but once the first ball found the net early in the second half, the goals kept coming.
The Raiders admitted they were timid against Brookwood in the first half with five shots at goal to no avail. In the second half, they settled and put together a trio of goals in a 10-minute span to shut out the Broncos 3-0 at Raider Valley.
The win puts Walton in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. It will host Lambert on May 5.
“Brookwood is always a good team, and I think the boys were a little nervous about playing them,” Walton coach Bruce Wade said. “We moved the ball around really well, took it to them and kept fighting to the end. We wanted to be perfect (in the first half), but we needed to take more chances, let the ball run a little bit, hit the crosses and get the shots in.”
It was Noah Louzan that broke the seal for the Region 3-AAAAAAA champion Raiders (11-6-2).
Having had success scoring from long range, Louzan saw an opening from roughly 40 yards out and put the ball out of reach of Brookwood goalkeeper Miguel Guevara and into the top left corner of the net.
“I got open, got a lot of space and it ended up being a top corner,” Louzan said. “I scored a couple of goals like that this season and I have confidence being able to take a shot from that far out.”
Walton added to its lead less than 2 minutes later when Jack Cramer finished a short cross by Dylan Bailey from inside the box. Bailey then capped the scoring with 19:54 remaining from outside the box.
The Raiders also stepped up defensively once Walton started its scoring barrage, limiting Brookwood (11-9) to just two shots after taking five in the opening half.
Walton goalkeeper Dylan Buchanan was busy during that first half with four saves. Two of them came on one on one attempts and made a leaping block to stop another.
Four of Walton's five first-half shot attempts came off the foot of Jose Gayola. One of was an open shot from a Colin Villone but missed wide left while another attempt bounced off the crossbar.
Bailey also took a first half shot when his header was saved by Guevara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.