SNELLVILLE — A pair of stellar defensive performances made the difference at Brookwood High School as the home-standing Broncos split their Class AAAAAAA playoff soccer doubleheader against Forsyth County opposition.
Defending champion West Forsyth kept its bid for a repeat alive with a 3-0 victory over Brookwood in the girls game, while the boys squad used a goal in each half to eliminate Forsyth Central and advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
The evening started off with a bang when West Forsyth’s Emma Armstrong opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest. The senior forward deflected a cross in from a corner kick, and Brookwood never really found its footing from there.
“That was not the way we needed to start the game,” Brookwood head coach Michael Tolmich said. “I think we ended up playing a little scared at times, and then things settled down a little bit.”
But once things settled down, Tolmich’s Broncos ran into the same problem many teams have against the Wolverines this season. West Forsyth posted its ninth shutout of the season and third in the last four matches, stopping Brookwood attacks at every turn and controlling the majority of the game.
“This was the best game they played all year,” West Forsyth head coach Jason Galt said. “The intensity they played at, we just didn’t allow them hardly any shots. That was our defense stepping up, and just putting that foot right on the ball before they take a shot.”
The margin was only 1-0 going into the locker room, but Armstrong did not wait long after the break to add to her tally. After nearly missing a second goal throughout the first half, she lofted a perfect shot into the top corner from 25-yards out less than two minutes into the second half.
For the second time in as many halves, she laid down a marker the first time she touched the ball.
“I’m a lefty so every chance I get I’m going to take it,” Armstrong said on her second goal.
Armstrong’s electric finish removed any wind Brookwood had left in its sails, and Abby Batts added an exclamation point on the resounding victory by cleaning up a rebound after a shot caromed off the crossbar straight into her feet with 6:14 remaining.
“It’s a tough matchup for any second-round game,” Tolmich said. “That’s just the way things work in the GHSA. We can’t change any of that or blame any of that; West Forsyth was very good. I would like to thank our seniors for everything they’ve done for this team.”
On the other side, the Wolverines are now three wins away from back-to-back championships. They have won 10 consecutive matches after a rocky start to the campaign, and will be on the road again for their next one in a battle of region champions against Dunwoody.
“We had to find the right spot for our team this year,” Galt said. “I think we pretty much have figured it out. I feel like I’m playing chess and a lot of people are playing checkers, to be honest with you. Hopefully I can keep playing chess until the end.”
If the girls game was a game of chess, the nightcap was something more akin to a street fight. Brookwood and Forsyth Central played a physical game, with a yellow card in the first minute after a crunching foul, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.
The flow was uneven and consistent stretches of play were hard to come by, but it only took one moment of magic for the Broncos to break the deadlock. Just shy of halfway through the first half, Jamiah Burdine played a through ball in between two defenders into the path of Bart Kulah, who did not make great contact with his shot as he was falling away from goal to avoid a challenge from a defender.
He got just enough of it.
“He slipped in a great pass and then I just rolled it into the corner,” Kulah recalled about the goal. “I kind of messed up on the shot. I was going to shoot it harder, but it just rolled off my foot.”
The roll was all he needed to break the scoring seal, and it was all his defense needed for the remainder of the game. Brookwood held off a strong Forsyth Central push in the second half, including a pair of chances from close range with 20 minutes remaining and then another opportunity off the crossbar with 11 minutes left on the clock.
“Our whole game plan was just to stay composed,” Brookwood head coach Adel Mohsen said. “We know we’re a good team, we didn’t give up a lot of goals and we can play with anybody.”
And when Nathan Walker slotted away a penalty kick with 3:34 remaining to double the advantage and officially put Brookwood in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, Mohsen’s team officially earned the right to play with one more opponent and brought the curtain down on the Bulldogs’ campaign in the process.
“It’s never easy to lose the last game of the year,” said Forsyth Central head coach Will Gifford, a Parkview grad. “But I couldn’t be more proud of these boys. It’s a great group, and they worked incredibly hard this year. They showed a ton of character. We won a lot of close games this year, but tonight it just didn’t go our way.”
Brookwood is one of the last eight teams standing when it failed to win any of its first nine games of the regular season. But once region play started, the Broncos found another gear. And not only will they be playing for a trip to the semifinals on Tuesday, they will be hosting the contest against the Hillgrove Hawks.
“This is the beauty of it,” Mohsen beamed. “We started 0-8 (with one tie), and look at us now.”
