The Brookwood boys finished second and the Parkview girls were third at Saturday’s North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy in Jefferson.
Brookwood finished with 73 points, just seven behind first-place Roswell, in the boys standings. North Gwinnett’s boys took third (122), Parkview (141) was fifth, Greater Atlanta Christian was eighth, Archer was 11th, Buford was 13th and Collins Hill was 14th.
In the girls standings, Parkview was third at 76, North was fourth at 81 and Buford finished seventh.
Archer’s Miles Ferguson was fourth individually in the boys race in 15:54, while North’s Yianni Pothoulakis finished sixth in 16:42.
Brookwood’s boys were led by Marshall Bray’s ninth-place finish in 16:47. He was backed up by teammate Benjamin Roberts in 13th (16:59). The Broncos also had six other runners in the top 30 — Kingsley Doyle (16th, 17:07), Carter Dehnke (17th, 17:08), Jonah Harper (22nd, 17:12), Charlie Thomas (23rd, 17:15), Peyton Harley (24th, 17:16) and Don Presley (29th, 17:27).
Parkview was led by Caden Hall’s 12th-place finish (16:57) and Martin Robles’ 26th-place finish (17:19), while North had a pair of top-30 runners along with Pothoulakis — Matthew Drane (19th, 17:09) and Will Collett (21st, 17:11). GAC’s Colton Harsh led the Spartans in 18th (17:08).
In the girls race, Parkview’s Emma Geaney was fourth in 19:18. The Panthers also had top finishers Haley Primm (eighth, 19:44), Jaimie Chen (13th, 20:49) and Abi Debebe (27th, 22:05).
North’s girls were led by Tori Meyer (10th, 20:06), Marianna Gazzara (18th, 21:35), Maddy Tilson (20th, 21:40), Kate Lewis (22nd, 21:55) and Arianna Meyer (29th, 22:26).
Three Gwinnett runners competing as individuals had top finishes — Brookwood’s Allie Wardle (seventh, 19:38), Archer’s Emily Cragin (11th, 20:11) and Grayson’s Virginia Pastor (23rd, 21:57).
