CONYERS — Each side of the Five Forks-Trickum rivalry claimed a Region 4-AAAAAAA cross country title Saturday by edging out the other.
Brookwood’s Will Bray won the boys individual title and his team was first in the team standings with 27 points, just one ahead of runner-up Parkview, which was led by second-place finisher Andrew Todd and third-place finisher Caden Hall.
Parkview earned the girls title behind runner-up Emma Geaney and third-place Haley Primm, scoring 27 points to finish ahead of Brookwood’s 31. The second-place Broncos were led by the girls individual region champion, Allie Wardle.
Bray took the boys championship in 16 minutes, 16 seconds, and was backed up in the boys race by teammates Jackson Harper (fourth, 17:05) and Seth Wheeler (fifth, 17:06) in the top five. The Broncos’ Jonah Harper (seventh, 17:17) and Benjamin Roberts (10th, 17:44) also were in the top 10, and Peyton Harley was 13th (18:12).
Todd’s second-place time was 16:28, and Hall was third in 16:40, while Parkview also had Antonio Valenti (sixth, 17:11), Martin Robles (eighth, 17:26) and Heyabel Tekle (ninth, 17:28) in the top 10. The Panthers’ Jack Holcomb was 11th (17:45) and Xavier Turner was 15th (18:36).
Grayson’s boys were fourth behind Nate Taylor (12th, 18:11) and Paul Duncan (16th, 18:45), and South Gwinnett took fourth behind Jeffrey McFarland (14th, 18:24), Kylen Thorps (18th, 19:14) and Jaylen Lawson (20th, 20:03).
Geaney (19:51) and Primm (20:25) finished atop a Parkview girls lineup that also locked up a fourth-place showing from Abi Debebe (20:33) and a fifth-place run from Jaimie Chen (20:44). They were backed up by Gracie Geaney (13th, 23:14), Kendall Wiley (15th, 24:12) and Abby Hall (16th, 24:14).
Wardle cruised to the girls championship in 19:26, and Brookwood had its next five runners finished sixth through 10th — Emma Ingalls (sixth, 21:41), Addy Keszler (seventh, 21:41), Hannah Mobley (eighth, 21:47), Macy Felton (ninth, 21:55) and Trinity Thurman (10th, 22:00). The Broncos’ Jillian Rovie took 12th (23:13).
Grayson’s girls finished third with top-20 efforts from Virginia Pastor (11th, 22:00), Lauren Lee (14th, 23:41), Caroline Coleman (18th, 26:17) and Jaden Moniot (19th, 26:58).
South Gwinnett’s Ava Sellers was 20th individually in 27:18.
