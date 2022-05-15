POWDER SPRINGS — Sheer domination of the hurdle events was nearly enough to give the Brookwood boys track and field team a state championship Saturday at McEachern.
The Broncos finished 1-2 in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to amass 57 points, trailing only Class AAAAAAA champion Marietta’s 66, for a state runner-up finish. Mill Creek was fifth at 40 points, while Peachtree Ridge (12th), Parkview (15th) and Grayson (16th) also placed in the boys top 20.
Brookwood was Gwinnett’s top finisher in the girls team standings with 50 points, followed by Peachtree Ridge in sixth (49) and Archer in eighth (28). Mill Creek’s girls tied for 19th.
Joshua Crum led the Brookwood boys’ efforts in the hurdles with a state championship in the 300 hurdles in 37.84 seconds, along with a state runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles (14.59). Teammate Makai Williams won state in the 110 hurdles (14.37), and the Broncos’ Bryce Dopson was state runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 39.15.
Those finishes added points to what Brookwood did in the field events — a state championship from Langston Jones in the discus (163-10) and a sixth-place finish from Jones in the shot put (49-5), as well as a runner-up finish in the high jump (6-8) from Braden Deal.
Brookwood’s girls finish featured a state championship in the 400 from Serena Tate, whose winning time was 54.88, and other top showings from Macy Felton (seventh, 1,600, 5:09.77), Veajah Hylton (fourth, 100 hurdles, 14.58 and fifth, 300 hurdles, 46.04) and Kylin Beard (seventh, 300 hurdles, 46.61). The Broncos also were second in the 800 relay (1:39.74), fifth in the 400 relay (48.10), seventh in the 1,600 relay (3:58.20) and fourth in the 3,200 relay (9:40.81), and got a runner-up finish in the long jump (19-1 1/2) from Chloe Perryman on Thursday.
Sydney Augmon won the 800 state championship in 2:13.58, and Tamiia Fuller was runner-up in both the 100 (11.44) and the 200 (23.67) to lead the Peachtree Ridge girls to a top-10 finish. The Lions’ Ron-Niah Wright took third in the 300 hurdles (44.21), and Daylin Gibson was sixth in the 400 (58.51) on a day when Peachtree Ridge was fourth in the 400 relay (47.10), sixth in the 800 relay (1:42.71) and third in the 1,600 relay (3:53.01).
Mill Creek’s fifth-place finish in the boys standings was paced by Jaiden Patterson (fourth, 400, 48.22), Jake Peters (second, 3,200, 9:11.63 and eighth, 1,600, 4:19.86), Luke Kalarickal (fifth, 3,200, 9:24.73) and Silas Goolsby (sixth, 110 hurdles, 15.26), as well as a third-place run in the 3,200 relay (7:53.84). The Hawks had three high finishes in field events — Brandon Akers (second, shot put, 53-3), Timothy Lamb (eighth, pole vault, 13-0) and Joseph Alexander (fifth, long jump, 22-8 1/2).
Gwinnett also had two field event state champions in the girls competition Thursday — Berkmar’s Sha’nyia Woolery in the shot put (43-4 1/2) and Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon in the discus (128-5).
Other top AAAAAAA finishers were as follows:
BOYS
Archer
Conner Robbins (fifth, 800, 1:57.95)
Miles Ferguson (eighth, 3,200, 9:38.91)
1,600 relay (sixth, 3:23.40)
3,200 relay (sixth, 7:57.47)
Discovery
Maurice Thomas (third, high jump, 6-6 and seventh, triple jump, 44-10 1/2)
Grayson
James Thomas (eighth, 400, 49.11)
Sean Dyer (sixth, 300 hurdles, 40.22)
1,600 relay (second, 3:15.91)
800 relay (sixth, 1:31.23)
Meadowcreek
Michael Tatnall (state champion, triple jump, 48-2 3/4)
Mountain View
Zyon Davis (fifth, 300 hurdles, 40.18)
A.J. Cheek (sixth, long jump, 22-0 1/2 and fifth, triple jump, 45-9 1/4)
Parkview
Keonte Knight (third, 110 hurdles, 14.69 and eighth, 300 hurdles, 41.60)
Caden Hall (fourth, 1,600, 4:14.98 and seventh, 3,200, 9:31.75)
1,600 relay (eighth, 3:33.41)
3,200 relay (eighth, 8:02.29)
Peachtree Ridge
Jeremiah Colbert (fifth, 100, 10.75 and fourth in 200, 21.89)
400 relay (sixth, 41.90)
800 relay (fourth, 1:29.58)
1,600 relay (third, 3:17.37)
South Gwinnett
Alex Sheperd (third, discus, 157-6)
GIRLS
Archer
Camryn King (third, 100 hurdles, 14.48)
Courtney Nesbitt (third, high jump, 5-2)
Christianne Akintayo (second, shot put, 40-1)
Amaani Hogan (third, discus, 125-5)
Emmy Miner (seventh, pole vault, 11-0)
Discovery
Taylor Watkins (second, 800, 2:16.24 and eighth, high jump, 5-0)
Mill Creek
400 relay (sixth, 48.24)
Victoria Freeland (eighth, pole vault, 10-6)
Delilyah Pelham (fifth, long jump, 17-4)
Adrianna Pelham (fifth, triple jump, 37-6)
Parkview
Jaimie Chen (fifth, 800, 2:18.28)
Emma Geaney (eighth, 3,200, 11:16.81)
Carson Moore (eighth, 100 hurdles, 17.03)
