LAWRENCEVILLE — The Brookwood boys and Grayson girls tennis teams won the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament titles Wednesday at Rhodes Jordan Park.
Brookwood defeated South Gwinnett 3-0 in the boys semifinals, then defeated rival Parkview 3-1 in the championship match. Grayson’s boys took third place with a 3-0 win over South.
“I'm very happy and excited for this group to continue our championship tradition with the school's 19th region title in boys tennis,” Brookwood boys coach Daniel Bowles said. “After Coach (Kent) Doehrman won the 2019 state title, we were disappointed to not get a chance to defend the state championship in 2020 because of COVID, so the opportunity to play this season is special to our team after seeing the 2020 seniors’ season cut short.
“This group is senior heavy, with two players that were in the playoff lineup in 2019 (Tawfeeq Mohamed and Kavin Shankar) along with three of the alternates from that team. These guys have been through the stress and the grind of a playoff run and we're excited to see how far we can go this year.”
Grayson’s girls topped Parkview 3-1 in the finals after beating Newton 3-0 in the semifinals. Parkview had reached the finals with a 3-1 win over rival Brookwood.
Brookwood took third in the girls tournament with a 3-0 win over Newton.
