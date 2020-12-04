PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s offense exploded in the final 14 minutes of its Class A Private second-round game against North Cobb Christian to win a 20-17 nail-biter in the closing seconds.
Following a rough first half, the Wolves started piecing an attack together behind senior quarterback Ryan Rose. Rose’s 12 completions for 103 yards and two touchdowns led the way for the Wolves in the second half, especially in the final drive to set up Brooks Sturgeon’s game-winning field goal as time expired.
“(Wyatt Hodges, Cooper Blauser, and Andrew Van Wie) all made huge plays,” Rose said. “I’m just proud to be a Wolf… it’s great. Just keep on buying more games, that’s all I can say.”
Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen was a bit less modest in his description of his quarterback’s performance.
“The true colors of any competitor at any level comes out when their back is against the wall,” Pridgen said. “The throws that he made to get us down here to get that game winning field goal… it is a testament to who he is and who he wants to be in our football family. He’s happy to be a Wolf and we’re lucky that he’s a Wolf.”
Wesleyan’s defense was also spectacular in the second half, allowing just one touchdown after showing signs of struggling early.
“What our kids did is they adapted really quickly," Pridgen said. "We see another team’s speed and we make adjustments. They elevate and change their angles. We make a couple of adjustments to scheme, but our kids played with heart.”
On their opening drive of the game, the Eagles burned through clock and yardage alike, running the ball 11 times for 59 yards in almost seven and a half minutes. However, the Wolf defense stood tall in the red zone, forcing North Cobb Christian to settle for a 30-yard field goal on their opening drive.
Wesleyan began to move the ball on the ground as well before a strip-sack fumble recovered by Carson Groulx set the Eagle offense up on the Wesleyan 45. Once again, the visitors began to churn yardage on the ground until Sharnard Brooks broke off a 28-yard touchdown run for the first half’s only touchdown. Brooks took a weak side handoff on a misdirection play, hit the sideline and flashed the wheels as he raced past the Wolf stop squad and across the goal line.
Four punts and roughly eight minutes later, Wesleyan got the ball on the opposing 36-yard line. Running back Griffin Caldwell and Rose led the offense down the field before time constraints forced a 20-yard field goal near the end of the first half.
The Wesleyan offense continued its newfound momentum in the opening drive of the second half, marching 64 yards before a botched fake field goal yielded no points.
However, a quick three and out made for a good redemption opportunity starting on the Wesleyan 48. The Wolf attack team capitalized on that opportunity when Rose found Blauser in the end zone on a slant route to cap off a seven-play, three minute, game-tying drive.
Two drives later, the Wolves were placed in wonderful field position again, this time on their own 41. It took a Jackson Tuner fake punt to keep the drive going, but the Wolves finally took their first lead of the game when Rose found Blauser again, this time on an out route, and watched his target sneak inside the pylon to take a 17-10 lead.
North Cobb Christian wasn't done, though, as it responded with a long touchdown drive of their own, finished by quarterback Walker Ormsby who rolled to his left and dove across the goal line from seven yards out to tie the game at 17 apiece with 43 seconds on the clock.
Then, it was time for Rose to lead the Wolves down the field. In 41 seconds, he connected with both Van Wie and Hodges once and twice to Blauser to give Sturgeon a 37-yard field goal try.
Sturgeon trotted out onto the field with two seconds left in the game and, with the wind pushing left, lined up for the kick.
“I’m like ‘You know, we do this all the time in practice, so I’m just going to go out here and sink it and then just walk off the field like it’s normal,’” Sturgeon said.
Sink it he did, and whether he did indeed walk off the field like it was normal or celebrate wildly with his teammates (albeit with fair reason) or not is irrelevant because he sent Wolf fans home happy with one more week of December football.
Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17
Wesleyan 0 3 7 10 - 20
North Cobb Christian 3 7 0 7 -17
FIRST QUARTER
North Cobb Christian: Trey Stephens 20 FG 4:36
SECOND QUARTER
North Cobb Christian: Sharnard Banks 28 run (Stephens kick) 9:13
Wesleyan: Brooks Sturgeon 20 FG 0:11
THIRD QUARTER
Wesleyan: Cooper Blauser 11 pass from Ryan Rose (Sturgeon kick) 2:02
FOURTH QUARTER
Wesleyan: Blauser 12 pass from Rose (Sturgeon kick) 4:43
North Cobb Christian: Walker Ormsby 7 run (Stephens kick) 0:43
Wesleyan: Sturgeon 37 FG :00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.