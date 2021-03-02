The Atlanta Dream announced the hiring of Brooklyn Cartwright as director of basketball operations.
Cartwright, an Atlanta native, brings over seven years of experience at the Division-I level as both an assistant basketball coach and a director of basketball operations.
“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Atlanta Dream organization and get back to doing what I love at an elite level,” Cartwright said. “I grew up attending Dream games every summer, so having the opportunity to become a part of this amazing organization is truly a dream come true. I would like to thank Coach Nicki Collen and the rest of the Atlanta Dream family for believing in my abilities and offering me a chance to work in service alongside the coaching staff and front office. I am so excited to get to work."
Most recently, Cartwright started her own business that coordinates travel arrangements and hotels for programs and organizations, focusing on collegiate women’s basketball teams and tournament directors.
“Three things that were important to me in finding the right person for the Dream were organization, communication and loyalty and I believe Brooklyn checks those boxes and more,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “She has a wealth of collegiate basketball operations experience, is an excellent communicator, comes highly recommended by trusted peers of mine in this profession and already calls Atlanta home. I am excited to welcome Brooklyn to our staff.”
Her most recent experience in basketball was as an assistant coach with the South Carolina State women’s basketball team, where she helped the team to a 16-16 record and handled operations, social media and film duties for the Bulldogs. She previously worked with the Lenoir-Rhyne University, Marshall and Georgia Southern women’s basketball teams in various capacities.
Cartwright currently resides in Atlanta, where she lives with her fiancé, Sydney, and their dog, Graham.
