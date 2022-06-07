Pollock picks Pitt
Shiloh’s Brice Pollock committed Saturday to the University of Pittsburgh football program.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback, a rising senior, is rated as a 3-star prospect and the No. 48 player in Georgia in the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings. He also had offers from Michigan State, North Carolina and Ole Miss among his 30 offers.
Sumler picks Northern Kentucky
Alahn Sumler, a 2022 Buford grad, committed Monday to the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-4 guard earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club, as well as Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State and Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro awards, last season after helping the Wolves to a state runner-up finish.
UGA signs Torbert, UCLA transfer
The Georgia Bulldogs women’s soccer program announced Monday it has signed former Gwinnett standout Dasia Torbert, a transfer from UCLA.
Torbert appeared in 21 matches with nine starts in two seasons at UCLA, and participated in U.S. Youth National Team Camp at four different levels. She began her high school soccer career at Brookwood and graduated from Mountain View, where she had 22 goals and 11 assists in 2020, her only season with the Bears.
Both of Torbert’s parents are former UGA athletes — her mother, Ali Comis, was a four-year letter-winner in soccer who was a member of the program’s inaugural 1995 freshman class and her father, Regan Torbert, played football for the Bulldogs.
Onwumere, Taylor lead United Soccer Coaches awards
Peachtree Ridge’s Rio Onwumere and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Matt Taylor were All-Region selections by United Soccer Coaches, which recently released its honors from the 2022 high school season.
Onwumere, a standout defender, is the first Peachtree Ridge player to be named all-region twice by United Soccer Coaches and narrowly missed All-American honors. Taylor scored 34 goals, including all three GAC goals in the state finals, this past season as the Spartans won the Class AAA state title.
Onwumere and Taylor were joined on the United Soccer Coaches’ All-State Team by GAC’s Damola Salami, who had 35 goals last season.
Taylor becomes consensus All-American
Archer grad Crews Taylor was a consensus All-American for the 2022 college baseball season, earning postseason honors from ABCA/Rawlings, NCBWA and D2CCA.
Taylor, the ABCA’s Southeast Region Player of the Year, led the Peach Belt Conference in home runs (23), doubles (17), runs scored (69), slugging percentage and total hits (79), in addition to ranking in the league’s top 10 in batting average (.354) and RBIs (56). His 23 home runs are the ninth-most in a season in Peach Belt history and sixth nationally in NCAA Division II this season.
The senior outfielder was previously named the Peach Belt’s Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and first-team all-region. He holds multiple career and season records at North Georgia, including home runs in a career and most home runs in a season with his 23 this year.
Archer hires Harris as basketball coach
Archer has hired Lamar Harris as its new head girls basketball coach.
Harris is a four-time region coach of the year with a 171-81 career record with most of his coaching experience on the southside of Atlanta. He was most recently an assistant at Lovejoy the past two seasons, and was previously head coach at Dutchtown and Jonesboro.
He replaces Dani Wright, who stepped down in March to become head coach at Gilmer. Wright led all three of her Archer teams to the state playoffs, including a 2021-22 team that reached the Class AAAAAAA semifinals.
Walch wins Georgia Adaptive Open
Buford resident Cathy Walch was the women’s champion of the 2022 Georgia Adaptive Open, a Georgia State Golf Association event that wrapped up Sunday afternoon at Bobby Jones Golf Course.
Cathy Walch shot 37-over-par 181 (92-89) to claim the women’s division, although she was challenged by Suwanee resident Stacey Rice, who finished at 38-over-par (96-86), a single stroke behind Walch.
Walch also won in 2019 at the inaugural Georgia Adaptive Open, which is open to golfers of all disabilities.
Hrastar named All-American
Duluth native Ava Hrastar, a sophomore on Georgia Tech’s women’s tennis team, was named an ITA All-American in doubles along with her partner Kylie Bilchev on Monday.
Hrastar and Bilchev went 21-10 this season (12-8 in dual play) and rose to No. 13 nationally in the ITA polls before finishing the season at No. 21. The pair earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and defeated two nationally ranked doubles teams to reach the quarterfinals.
Hrastar graduated from Johnson Ferry Christian Academy after previously attending Gwinnett Online Campus.
