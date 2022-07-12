LSU earns commitment from Stone
Grayson standout JoJo Stone committed Monday night to the LSU football program.
Stone, a rising junior, joins teammate Michael Dougherty, a rising senior, as commitments to LSU.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Stone is a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings, which have him as the No. 107 player and No. 12 athlete nationally, as well as the No. 16 player in his class in Georgia.
Stone filled a number of roles for the Rams’ state semifinal team last season, rushing for 687 yards and nine touchdowns, catching 17 passes for 102 yards and throwing for 440 yards and two scores as a part-time quarterback.
Smith chooses Volunteers
Grayson linebacker Jalen Smith committed Sunday to the University of Tennessee football program.
Smith, a senior, is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 43 player in Georgia.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder had a team-high 173 tackles (107 solos, 14 1/2 for losses), 10 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries last season for the Rams’ state semifinal team. He earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and first-team all-county honors from the Daily Post.
Sturzoiu commits to MSU
Buford senior Ashley Sturzoiu has committed to the Mississippi State University volleyball program.
Sturzoiu, an outside hitter, was named Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAA-A Player of the Year, as well as first-team all-state, as a junior after helping the Wolves to the state championship for the second straight season. She had 315 kills, 255 digs and 35 aces last season.
Tillotson signs with SC Beaufort
Carson Tillotson, a 2022 Providence Christian grad, has signed with the University of South Carolina Beaufort baseball program.
Tillotson was a three-year starter at pitcher and a two-year starter in right field who earned the Storm’s MVP Award last season, in addition to earning first-team all-region and second-team all-county honors. He led the team in ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts, and was had the top batting average through the final week of the regular season.
Cassidy commits to Belmont Abbey
Brookwood senior Triniti Cassidy committed Saturday to the Belmont Abbey College (N.C.) women’s lacrosse program.
Cassidy, a midfielder, led the Broncos’ state playoff team last season with a team-high 107 goals along with 27 assists. She was a first-team all-county selection.
Clark commits to FVSU
Brookwood senior Rachel Clark has committed to the Fort Valley State University fastpitch softball program.
Clark is a prospect as a pitcher and first baseman.
Kemp commits to Shorter
Tylia Kemp, a 2022 Grayson grad, committed Friday to the Shorter University women’s basketball program.
Kemp, a 5-foot-10 guard/wing, helped the Rams to a 22-6 record and the state playoffs last season.
Williams to wrestle for Life
Christian Williams, a 2022 Archer grad, signed over the weekend with the Life University wrestling program.
Williams was a state qualifier last season for the Tigers.
Abdow runner-up at State Amateur
Duluth resident Billy Abdow finished runner-up in the 101st Georgia Amateur Championship, which concluded Sunday at The Landings Club-Deer Creek in Savannah.
Abdow finished at 6-under-par 282, two shots behind winner William Love, an 18-year-old Duke University recruit fresh off his graduation from Westminster. Abdow, 16, posted rounds of 73, 69, 66 and 74 in the four-day golf tournament.
Carter Loflin, also a Duluth resident, tied for seventh at 2-under 286 (72-70-74-70) with Grayson grad and first-round leader Evan Thompson (67-71-72-76). Duluth resident Nick Cassini (69-73-71-75) tied for 14th.
