Banner commits to NIU
Mountain View senior Santana Banner committed Monday to the Northern Illinois University football program.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back has 37 tackles, an interception, two passes defensed and two caused fumbles through five games this season.
Banner joins Mountain View teammate Mason Kidd, a quarterback, in the Northern Illinois recruiting class.
Spann chooses Southern Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge senior Amiyah Spann has committed to the Southern Wesleyan University (S.C.) volleyball program.
Spann, a three-year letter-winner for the Lions, is a setter. She plays club volleyball at A5 Gwinnett, where she plays for the 17-1 National Team.
Falcons sign Smith in swap of Gwinnett grads
The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive lineman Kobe Smith to the practice squad, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, from the practice squad.
Smith was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans following the 2020 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. The Lawrenceville native has spent time with the Titans, Buccaneers and Eagles but has not appeared in a regular-season game. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman tallied 84 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits in 48 games (17 starts) for the Gamecocks from 2016-19.
Hinton had a short stay with the Falcons, who announced his signing Friday. He was originally signed by the New York Giants following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive lineman spent training camp and the preseason with the Giants and spent the first two weeks of the season on Miami’s practice squad.
SoCon honors Shiloh grad Dowling
Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling, a sophomore linebacker at Mercer, was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Dowling had a team-high seven tackles (1 1/2 for losses) and two interceptions in a 49-6 win over Western Carolina this past Saturday. His 46 tackles and six tackles for losses this season both rank fourth in the conference.
