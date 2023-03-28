Buford wrestler Drew Gorman won the sophomore championship at 132 pounds in the National High School Coaches Association National Tournament in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Gorman went 7-0 in the tournament to finish atop a weight class with 128 wrestlers from around the nation. He defeated Anthony Lucchiani of Stephens City, Va., by an 18-3 technical fall in the finals.
Gorman took third in the event as a freshman. At the high school level, he has won two state championships for Buford.
Mills brothers win national titles
Mill Creek wrestlers Amantee Mills and Antonio Mills won titles in the National High School Coaches Association National Tournament in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Amantee won the senior national title at 126 pounds, while Antonio won the freshman national title at 113 pounds. Amantee defeated Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls, N.Y., 4-1 in the finals, and Antonio earned a 6-5 win over Mason Jakob of Kingsport, Tenn., in the championship match.
Mill Creek sophomore Dominic Bambinelli was the runner-up at 152 pounds, falling 7-5 in the finals to Claudio Torres of Orlando, Fla.
The Hawks’ Blue Stiffler was seventh at 132 among sophomores.
