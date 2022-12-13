Wardle commits to UNCC
Brookwood senior Allie Wardle committed over the weekend to continue her running career at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Wardle was Gwinnett’s top finisher in this season’s Class AAAAAAA state cross country meet with a time of 19 minutes, 57.07 seconds. She won the Region 4-AAAAAAA title in 19:16.00 and was Gwinnett County runner-up in 19:25.20.
Davis flips to Cincinnati
Collins Hill defensive back Jayden Davis, a four-star football recruit, committed Sunday to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Davis committed to Louisville in February, but changed his mind recently after head coach Scott Satterfield was hired at Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety earned all-county and all-region honors in 2021 when he had 65 tackles (59 solos) and three interceptions for the Eagles’ state championship team.
Richardson chooses Eastern Illinois
Collins Hill senior Isaiah Richardson committed Sunday to the Eastern Illinois University football program.
Richardson was a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles. He had 13 catches (five for touchdowns) and 30 tackles (five for losses) in eight games this past season.
Washington transferring to Virginia
Parkview grad Malik Washington, after four years at Northwestern, committed to the Virginia Cavaliers for his final season of college football on Monday.
The 5-foot-9, 192-pound wide receiver is fresh off back-to-back prolific seasons at Northwestern, including career bests of 65 catches and 694 yards this year. He had 44 catches for 578 yards in 2021.
The graduate transfer also was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team this month.
Shiloh, Lanier players honored
Shiloh senior Myles Smith led the local selections on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Football Team, announced this week by the region’s coaches.
Smith and Gainesville’s Darius Cannon shared 8-AAAAAA Specialist of the Year honors.
Shiloh had eight players named first-team all-region — running back Jamir Imuzai, offensive linemen Xavier Bew and Marcus Head, defensive backs Brice Pollock and Alex Pope, linebacker Andrew Reaves and defensive linemen Mandjou Berte and Quincy Smith.
The first-team also included Lanier’s Chase Jameson at wide receiver, Ben Claypole and Rylan Haight at offensive line, Ben Hanes at punter and Ryan Jean at linebacker.
Shiloh’s second-team selections were quarterback Jeremiah Harden, wide receivers Nazier Griffin and Devin Florence and linebacker J’Shaun Stroud. Lanier put running back Kaden Beard, defensive back Kamron Moore, linebacker Gabe Falade and defensive linemen Joel Parrish and Tomas Hernandez on the second team.
The honorable mention list included Lanier’s Blaine Garner, Damarcus Ash, Tayo Ashedele and Josh Gallagher, along with Shiloh’s George Benjamin, Mekhi Phillips, Ajai Cummings and Marlin Mathis.
GAC players named all-region
Five Greater Atlanta Christian were first-team selections on the All-Region 6-AAAAA Football Team voted on by the region’s coaches.
Wide receiver Xavier Daisy and tight end Hunter Bryant made the first-team offense, while the first-team defense featured GAC’s Bryce Izundu at defensive line, Reid Voyles at linebacker and Harrison Voelzke at defensive back.
The Spartans who earned second-team spots were quarterback Jack Stanton, wide receiver Braylen Burgess, defensive lineman Caleb Ellis, linebacker Gold Chyrack and defensive back Aidan McKinnie. GAC also had five honorable mention selections — offensive lineman Zachary Berry and D.J. Allison, defensive back G.L. Tiberia, linebacker Louie Fabec and wide receiver Gabe Daniels.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Parkview at Mill Creek boys basketball on Dec. 12, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Parkview at Mill Creek Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.