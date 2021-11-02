Hippeli commits to Arkansas
Norcross junior Morgan Hippeli has committed to the University of Arkansas women’s soccer program.
Hippeli was a second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection last season as a sophomore.
Lester picks Delaware State
Parkview senior Kayla Lester committed Monday to the Delaware State University fastpitch softball program.
Lester, a prospect as an outfielder and shortstop, was an all-county and all-region selection this season for the Panthers’ state playoff team.
Elsevier commits to BSC
Wesleyan senior Grace Elsevier has committed to the Birmingham-Southern College women’s soccer program.
Elsevier was a second-team all-region selection at goalkeeper last season for the Wolves.
Phally to play for DSU
Collins Hill senior Britney Phally committed Monday to the Delaware State University fastpitch softball program.
Phally, a middle infielder and utility player, was an all-county selection this season for the Eagles.
Digby, Duncan lead 8-AAAAAA honors
Dacula’s Emily Digby and Buford’s Olivia Duncan earned the top honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Softball Team, released Monday by the league’s coaches.
Digby was named 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year, and Duncan was the Pitcher of the Year.
In addition to Digby, region champion Dacula put pitcher Maia Mumpfield, catcher Lani Johnson, infielders Olivia Howard and Emily Stern and outfielder Sydney Spayd on the all-region first-team. The Falcons’ Saige Herbst made the second team at outfield.
Buford’s first-team all-region picks were catcher Madison Pickens, infielders Mackenzie Pickens and Taylor Malvin and outfielder Olivia Haag. The Wolves’ Emma Grace Williams (pitcher), Emma Castorri (infield) and Adrianna Martinez (infield) made the second team.
The second team also featured Lanier’s Lauren Cothern (infield) and Kelsi Renuart (outfield), as well as Shiloh’s Taylor Shambliss (infield).
Grayson, Parkview lead all-region
Grayson and Parkview earned the top honors on the All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Softball Team, selected recently by the league’s coaches.
Grayson’s Emma Davis was voted 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year, while Parkview had the other two top award-winners — Olivia Kotowski as Pitcher of the Year and Bella Arnold as Catcher of the Year.
Davis was joined on the all-region team by three other Rams, Nia McKnight, Carrie Green and Rylee Summers. Parkview had six additional all-region players in Neriah Lee, Zayla Skakel, Kaily Collett, Braelyn Queen, Lauren Brister and Kayla Lester.
Brookwood’s all-region selections were Thalia Martin, Jessica Newsome, Olivia Rogozinski and Lorelei Sullivan. South Gwinnett’s Marissa Kemp also earned all-region acclaim.
Wooden earns 2nd straight SEC award
Archer grad Colby Wooden, a redshirt sophomore at Auburn, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday, earning the league’s football honor for the second straight game.
Wooden made five tackles (four solos) and had a quarterback hurry in last Saturday’s win over Ole Miss. He also received the SEC weekly honor after posting two sacks in Auburn’s win at Arkansas on Oct. 16.
