Buford senior Justice Haynes committed Sunday to the Alabama Crimson Tide football program over other powers Ohio State, Georgia and Florida.
Haynes, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back, is the son of former Georgia Bulldogs running back Verron Haynes.
He is ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite Rankings, which have him as the No. 3 senior in Georgia and the fourth-ranked running back nationally.
Haynes is entering his first season at Buford after playing previously at Blessed Trinity. He rushed for 5,879 yards his first three high school seasons — 2,375 as a freshman, 1,750 as a sophomore and 1,754 as a junior.
Dobbs racks up USA Lacrosse honors
Lauren Dobbs, a 2022 Mill Creek grad, earned three top honors on the recently announced USA Lacrosse Girls High School Awards.
Dobbs was the only Gwinnett player to earn All-American honors, and the Kennesaw State also was the winner of the prestigious Jackie Pitts Award for the state of Georgia. The Pitts Award recognizes one player from each area who goes above and beyond in her service to her team, school and community.
Dobbs also was on the All-Academic Team, which also featured Mill Creek’s Anne Friese and Wesleyan’s Audrey LaFramboise.
North Gwinnett earns AVCA academic award
North Gwinnett’s volleyball program won the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 school year, it was announced Monday.
The award recognizes Providence for its excellence in the classroom.
Providence earns sixth AVCA honor
Providence Christian’s volleyball program won the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 school year, it was announced Monday.
The award recognizes Providence for its excellence in the classroom.
It is the sixth straight AVCA Academic Award for the Storm, whose team GPA was 3.66.
