Kimani chooses Columbia
Duluth senior Sean Kimani will play his college football in the Ivy League, committing Sunday to Columbia University.
Kimani, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman, was a first-team all-county selection this season by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett. He also has a 4.0 GPA.
Fielden to play for Young Harris
North Gwinnett senior Avery Fielden committed Saturday to the Young Harris College fastpitch softball program.
Fielden was an outfielder and catcher for the Bulldogs.
Jones commits to ETSU
Norcross senior Miada Jones committed Friday to the East Tennessee State University football program.
Jones, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman, was a second-team all-county selection this season by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett.
Butler picks Saint Augustine’s
Buford senior Christian Butler committed Monday to the Saint Augustine’s University (N.C.) football program.
Butler is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect at running back and linebacker.
GGC coaches earn regional award
The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer coaching staff has been honored as the 2022 NAIA East Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
Staff members will be recognized Jan. 12 during the College Coaches Reception at the national convention in Philadelphia.
The Grizzlies, led by head coach Steve DeCou, posted a 14-3-2 record and reached the quarterfinal round of the NAIA national tournament. He collected his 250th career coaching victory during the 2022 campaign.
The only coach in GGC’s 11-year program history, DeCou has led the Grizzlies to nine NAIA national tournament appearances, five conference tournament titles and a pair of quarterfinal trips. He earned the Continental Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award this season.
Joining DeCou on GGC’s 2022 coaching staff were assistants Stephen Magennis, Jorge Vallejo and Bryan Sanchez.
GCPS earns ASPIRE grant
Gwinnett County Public Schools was awarded an ASPIRE Grant by the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs thanks to funding through the Georgia Department of Education, it was announced Monday.
The funds will be used to purchase sport wheelchairs and adapted equipment for students and student-athletes with physical disabilities, which will benefit the Gwinnett Heat, GCPS’ adapted sports program.
AAASP presented almost $380,000 in grants to area school systems and organizations.
The grant for GCPS was in excess of $43,000.
