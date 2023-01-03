North Gwinnett grad Seth Anderson committed Sunday to the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.
Anderson was a hot prospect in the transfer portal after a breakout 2022 season at Charleston Southern, where he earned Freshman All-American honors and was the Big South Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot, 178-pound wide receiver had 42 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.
Anderson, who earned second-team all-region honors and honorable mention all-county acclaim as a North senior in 2020, is the son of longtime NFL receiver Willie “Flipper” Anderson, whose 336 receiving yards against the Saints in 1989 is an NFL record.
Briley commits to UGA
North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion.
Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
Harris chooses Daytona State College
Central Gwinnett senior Joy Harris committed Saturday to the Daytona State College (Fla.) women’s basketball program.
Harris, a 5-foot-9 guard, is a four-year starter for the Black Knights and was an All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection last season. She scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season.
