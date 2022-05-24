Buford grad Noah Ledford, a redshirt junior at Georgia Southern, was a first-team selection on the All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team, announced Monday by the league office.
Ledford was the first-team designated hitter after leading the conference this season with 67 RBIs. In conference play, Ledford had the third most homers with 15, was third with 134 total bases, tied for fourth in doubles with 17, was sixth in OPS with 1.076, was seventh in hits with 70, was seventh with a slugging percentage of .647 and finished 13th in walks with 31.
Ledford ended the regular season with three home runs, including a grand slam, and 12 RBIs in two games with Texas-Arlington.
Foster returns to Gwinnett
Peachtree Ridge grad Tim Foster, after a successful stint as a college football coach, is headed back to Gwinnett County.
Foster has been hired as Mountain View’s offensive coordinator, the Bears recently announced.
Foster has been co-offensive coordinator at Mercer University since 2019 — he was head coach Drew Cronic’s first hire at the Macon school. He was previously passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, tight ends coach and video coordinator at Lenoir-Rhyne University (N.C.) in 2018-19.
From 2015-17, Foster coached wide receivers, tight ends and special teams, along with being video coordinator, at Reinhardt University. He was a defensive assistant, worked with linebackers and was video coordinator at Maryville College (Tenn.), his alma mater, in 2013-14. He played both football and basketball at Maryville.
Foster and his wife Amanda have two young sons, Jaxon and Levi.
