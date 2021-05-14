After a long coaching career, most of it at Mill Creek, Brian Williamson is stepping away from high school athletics, including his current role as the Hawks’ head girls lacrosse coach.
Williamson coached volleyball for 10 years at Mill Creek and girls lacrosse for the past 11 years of his 12-year stay at Mill Creek. The Warner Robins native previously coached for three years at Meadowcreek and five years at Villa Rica, working in a variety of sports during his 20 years in education.
He plans to remain as a teacher at Mill Creek, where he teaches pre-calculus. He also wants to spend more time with his family, including 15-, 13- and 7-year-old daughters who are involved in athletics.
Williamson also plans to start on his specialist degree from Augusta State in August.
“I think (my daughters’ sports involvement) was some of (wanting to step down), part of it was my kids getting older and part of it was just coaching for so long, I was ready to do something else,” Williamson said. “All I know is going to school, teaching and going to practice a couple of hours. I’m gone a lot. I missed some of (my daughters’) events. I’ll enjoy spending time with them. I’ve done a bunch of coaching and I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been great. I’m just ready for new adventures.”
In addition to a successful run as volleyball coach, Williamson’s girls lacrosse teams at Mill Creek have been the most successful among Gwinnett County Public Schools’ teams in the young history of lacrosse in Gwinnett. Mill Creek was the first GCPS school to play in the state finals, finishing as state runner-up in 2019. The Hawks made the state quarterfinals this past season.
