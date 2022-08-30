June 25, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann (16) makes a throw to first for an out against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Atlanta won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Bally Sports South announced Tuesday night that former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann as its special guest analyst for the “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast of the Colorado Rockies vs. Braves game on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
McCann, a Duluth grad, will sit in the right field stands alongside play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Jeff Francoeur, a Parkview grad. McCann and Francoeur shared a similar path through the Braves’ minor league system after being drafted together in 2022 and both made their MLB debut in 2005 with the Braves. The two of them were teammates from 2005-09. Thursday’s game will also feature Nick Green, a Duluth grad, as a reporter.
“Braves country, let’s go,” McCann said in a video on Tuesday night’s Bally Sports South broadcast. “I’m fired up to join Chip and Jeff and I cannot wait to hang out with all of you in the bleachers. September baseball, nothing better. Can’t wait to see you guys down there.”
Previous “Baseball from the Bleachers” broadcasts have featured notable guests such as Chipper Jones, Mike Soroka and Tyler Matzek and created memorable moments such as Francoeur playing catch with Braves right fielders between innings. Caray and Francoeur greeted fans at the gate and signed autographs for fans throughout the first “Baseball from the Bleachers” game this season on Friday, May 27, a 6-4 Braves victory over the Marlins. The network first called a game from the stands in 2019 when the broadcast team moved to the Chop House location for two games in May and August.
Calling the game from right field has provided fans in the ballpark with an up-close vantage point of the telecast, while viewers at home have been able to see the game from a different perspective. Varying camera angles show the announcers’ viewpoint and fan reactions from the stands.
Francoeur is excited about his friend joining the broadcast team.
“(McCann’s) already starting to do his homework, it’s incredible,” Francoeur said on the Tuesday night broadcast. “B-Mac, we played golf today and he’s talking about all the notes he’s got and different stuff. I just laughed. It’s going to be awesome. He’s looking forward to doing it. It’s going to be great having him back out here at the park.”
Braves coverage on Sept. 1 will begin with the Braves LIVE pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on Bally Sports South, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. The show will feature Treavor Scales as host along with Peter Moylan and Gordon Beckham as analysts.
