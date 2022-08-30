MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

June 25, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann (16) makes a throw to first for an out against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Atlanta won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

 Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Bally Sports South announced Tuesday night that former Atlanta Braves catcher Brian McCann as its special guest analyst for the “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast of the Colorado Rockies vs. Braves game on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

McCann, a Duluth grad, will sit in the right field stands alongside play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Jeff Francoeur, a Parkview grad. McCann and Francoeur shared a similar path through the Braves’ minor league system after being drafted together in 2022 and both made their MLB debut in 2005 with the Braves. The two of them were teammates from 2005-09. Thursday’s game will also feature Nick Green, a Duluth grad, as a reporter.

