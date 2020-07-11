JOHNS CREEK — Brett Barron of Suwanee and Deven Patel of Johns Creek share the lead after the second round of the Georgia State Golf Association’s 99th Georgia Amateur Championship.
Barron shot 1-under-par 69 Saturday to finish at 139 with Patel, who shot 71 after a first-round 68 at Atlanta Athletic Club’s Highlands Course. Atlanta’s Alex Ross is two shots back at 141 entering Sunday’s final round.
Alpharetta’s Luke Schniederjans and Atlanta’s Dalton Melnyk are tied for fourth at 142, while three players are tied for sixth at 143 — Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Billy Abdow of Duluth and Nicolas Cassidy of Alpharetta.
A six-player group shares ninth place at 144, including Austin Mancilla of Sugar Hill and David Ford of Peachtree Corners.
