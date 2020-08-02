The Georgia Swarm announced Sunday the club has re-signed transition player Brendan Bomberry and defenseman T.J. Comizio, both to two-year contracts.
Bomberry, 25, saw action in all 12 of the Swarm’s games in the pandemic shortened 2019-20 NLL season. In that time, he posted eight points (1G, 7A), 44 loose balls and three caused turnovers.
“We are happy to have Brendan back with the Swarm,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He provides great versatility on our right side with his ability to play offense and defense. He continues to improve at the pro level, and we expect great things from him in 2021.”
The Syracuse University product was the Swarm’s first selection in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft at No. 7 overall. His rookie campaign concluded with 17 points (7G, 10A), 61 loose balls, and 10 caused turnovers, earning him a spot on the 2019 NLL All-Rookie Team.
Out of Ohsweken, Ontario, the right-hander has 25 points (8G, 17A), 105 loose balls, and 13 caused turnovers in 29 regular season contests for the Swarm. In one postseason game, Bomberry has a goal to go with two loose balls. Bomberry is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.
Comizo, 23, spent the 2019-20 season on the Swarm’s Practice Roster. The Basking Ridge, N.J. native was selected by the Swarm in the third round (No. 44 overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.
“We are excited about T.J.’s game and believe it transfers well to the box game,” Comeau said. “Although he spent last year on the practice roster, he was very committed and worked hard to learn the box game. His speed and tenacity are key aspects of his game.”
A graduate of Villanova University, the right-hander finished his collegiate career with 25 points (2G, 23A), 172 ground balls, and 61 caused turnovers in 60 games. Comizio is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.