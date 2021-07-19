The Brenau University women’s basketball program announced the signing of Isabella Evangelista, a 2021 Duluth grad, on Monday.
Evangelista averaged 6 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as a senior for the Wildcats, earning the Coaches Award. The 5-foot-7 guard also is an honor graduate. She is the daughter of Martha and Edward Evangelista.
