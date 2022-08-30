Harvey dribble.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Bre Harvey in action during a Grizzlies' match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Junior Bre Harvey picked the perfect time to score her first goal of the 2022 season as the midfielder found the back of the net with 83 seconds remaining as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team came away with a 2-2 draw at No. 14 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-1 to the Blue Raiders (0-1-1), junior Miranda Robinson delivered a ball from the midfield to Harvey, who proceeded to bury a shot into the upper right corner of the opposing goal to square the contest in the 89th minute.

