COLUMBIA, Ky. — Junior Bre Harvey picked the perfect time to score her first goal of the 2022 season as the midfielder found the back of the net with 83 seconds remaining as the Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team came away with a 2-2 draw at No. 14 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) Tuesday night.
Trailing 2-1 to the Blue Raiders (0-1-1), junior Miranda Robinson delivered a ball from the midfield to Harvey, who proceeded to bury a shot into the upper right corner of the opposing goal to square the contest in the 89th minute.
The goal marked the second career goal for the midfielder.
GGC (1-0-2) enjoyed a 1-0 halftime advantage after freshman Saga Andersson scored her first collegiate goal in the 19th minute.
Consecutive goals from Lindsey Wilson’s Alicia Thoresen in the 63rd and 70th minutes of the match gave the Blue Raiders a 2-1 advantage.
Then came Harvey’s heroics to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten through three 2022 matches. The team opened the fall campaign playing three opponents that advanced to the second round of the 2021 NAIA national tournament and were ranked in the top 20 of the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll.
Six of GGC’s eight shots were on goal in the contest with Andersson having half of them.
Tuesday’s contest was a rematch of the 2021 NAIA Opening Round match won by Lindsey Wilson 5-0 on a neutral pitch at Marian University (Indiana).
“The players just refused to lose tonight," GGC head coach Mike Giuliano said. "We created some chances late to set up the tying goal. Lindsey Wilson made some adjustments at halftime and had the better run of play against us. This tie shows that we have a tremendous amount of heart. This performance came against a very good opponent on the road. A special season requires the ball bouncing your way at times and tonight’s draw tells me that we’ve got something special brewing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.