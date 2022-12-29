Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who won three World Cups and became the sport's first global icon, has died at the age of 82.

"Everything that we are, is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote in a post on Instagram, under an image of family members holding Pele's hands. "We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Recommended for you

CNN's Jennifer Deaton and Maija Ehlinger contributed to this report.

Tags