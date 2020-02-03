Atlanta United announced Monday the club has signed 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Rossetto from Athletico Paranaense for an undisclosed transfer fee, using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Rossetto will occupy an international roster slot and be added to Atlanta’s roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
“Matheus is a technically gifted midfielder who gets around the field well,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He fits our club profile, having already played in 70-plus league matches at only 23-years-old, along with international experience in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. We’re pleased to add him to the team and look forward to him strengthening our midfield immediately.”
Rossetto has spent his entire career with Athletico Paranaense, joining the club’s Academy in 2009. With the exception of a short loan stint in 2016 with Ferroviaria, he’s spent his entire career with Athletico Paranaense, professionally debuting in the Campeonato Paranaense in 2015. He then made his debut in Brazil’s top Division, Serie A, on July 30, 2016 against Sport Recife. Overall, he’s made 71 appearances in Serie A, scoring five goals.
Rossetto has played a role in Athletico Paranaense’s success since joining the club as a professional. The club won Copa Sudamericana for the first time in its history in 2018, with Rossetto making three starts. He also made 11 appearances with seven starts during the 2017 Copa Libertadores where Athletico Paranaense reached the knockout round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.