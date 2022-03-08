MOUNT VERNON – Freshman Braxton Meguiar delivered a key two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team rallied past Brewton-Parker College 4-3 Tuesday afternoon. It was the team’s first road game of the spring.
The Grizzlies (18-3) took a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by junior Jake Defries. The visitors maintained that advantage until the eighth inning when Drew DeMasi connected on a three-run home run to give the Barons a 3-2 lead.
Sophomore Chase Evans started the ninth inning rally with a walk. Sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. reached base with one out after being hit by a pitch. A ground out to second base advanced both runners into scoring position for senior Austin Bates. The Barons (6-15) choose to put Bates on first base through an intentionally walk to load the bases, with two outs.
That set up Meguiar’s key at bat. The freshman lined a 2-2 pitch back up the middle to score sophomore pinch runner Adam Alicea-Brooks and Holt Jr. to regain the lead, 4-3.
Brewton-Parker attempted a rally of its own in the bottom of the ninth inning. A base hit and stolen base put the potential game-tying run into scoring position with two outs. However, junior reliever Alex Friesen got a flyout to center field to secure the victory. The right-hander picked up his first save of the season.
GGC took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Bates led off the frame with a triple and later scored on the same play.
Senior reliever Maddex Richardson picked up the victory, his second of the season, by getting the final two outs of the eighth inning. Senior starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes struck out a career-high 11 batters across six innings.
Bates and Defries led GGC’s eight-hit offensive attack with each going 2-for-4 in the game.
“It was an adjustment playing on the road," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It was good that the game swung back around and we competed on our own terms. The bottom of the lineup set up the stage for Braxton (Meguiar). Gavin (Heltemes) was fantastic and did everything that was asked to get us six strong innings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.