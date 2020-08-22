ATLANTA — Mark Melancon blew a save opportunity, but the Braves rebounded in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday night for a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.
Adam Duvall’s walk-off single finished off the victory, Atlanta’s fifth in its last six games and second straight over the Phillies. The Braves, 16-11 overall, are now 10-3 at home.
The struggling Phillies fall to 9-14 heading into Sunday night’s series finale.
Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly tied the game 5-5 in the ninth and handed Melancon a blown save, but singles by Tyler Flowers and Dansby Swanson in the ninth got the home team's rally going. With two outs, Duvall singled in Swanson for the game-winner.
Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead on a two-run, 470-foot home run by Harper off Atlanta starter Robbie Erlin. The Phillies tacked on single runs in the fifth and seventh innings for a 4-0 lead.
Austin Riley’s two-run home run in the seventh trimmed the Braves’ deficit in half. Atlanta went ahead 5-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna and a double by Matt Adams followed by a Phillies throwing error.
Erlin went four innings and allowed two hits and two runs off the Harper homer. He struck out three and walked two. Five Atlanta relievers shared the final five innings.
Zack Wheeler, who played high school baseball at East Paulding, pitched seven innings for the Phillies. He struck out eight and allowed two runs on Riley’s homer.
Brandon Workman, acquired from the Red Sox a day earlier, took the loss for the Phillies.
Swanson, Adams, Riley and Flowers had two hits each for Atlanta.
