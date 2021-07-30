Jul 20, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves traded for outfielders Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario on Friday, boosting a position of need for the remainder of the season.
Duvall, 32, returns to the Braves via trade with the Miami Marlins, who acquired catcher Alex Jackson in the deal. Duvall hit .229 with 22 home runs (seventh-most in the National League) and 68 RBIs (fifth) in 90 games this season for the Marlins. He signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Braves.
Duvall, who first joined the Braves at the trade deadline in 2018, had 135 MLB home runs since his debut with the Giants. He was an all-star in 2016 with the Reds during a season when he had 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.
Jackson, 25, went 3-for-43 in 19 games with Atlanta over the past three seasons. He has been a key player this season for Triple-A Gwinnett, hitting .287 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Rosario was acquired in a trade with Cleveland for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Sandoval, 34, hit .178 (13-for-73) with four home runs in 69 games this season in Atlanta.
Rosario, 29, has a .254 batting average with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 46 RBIs in 78 games with Cleveland this season.
Rosario, a .275 hitter in seven MLB seasons and 775 games, originally played with the Minnesota Twins, hitting 32 home runs with 109 RBIs in his last full season in 2019. The native of Puerto Rico signed with Cleveland in the offseason.
He is currently out while nursing an abdominal injury.
