When the Atlanta Braves take the field for their home opener on Friday, April 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they will welcome fans back for the first time since October 2019.
The team will open Truist Park with a 33 percent capacity and due to evolving COVID-19 pandemic changes, capacity will be revisited for each homestand, the team announced Friday.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th.” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Braves. “Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”
Braves A-List Members and single game ticket buyers received an email Friday confirming their April tickets will be returned to their accounts. The communication also included an update with their ticketing options for April’s impacted games.
A-List Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to all 14 games in April and secure seats in socially distanced pods. They will have priority access to a single game presale if they choose not to purchase all 14 games, have the opportunity to use their credit towards future regular season home games in 2021, apply it to their All-Star Game invoice (if applicable) or request a refund.
Single game ticket buyers will receive access to a single game presale to purchase tickets for any April home games, have the option to use their credit towards future regular season home games in 2021 or request a refund.
After the presale for A-List Members and single game ticket buyers who had previously purchased April tickets, a general on-sale will be available to the general public starting on March 30 at 10 a.m. at www.braves.com/tickets.
Modified seating will be done in socially distanced pods around the ballpark, primarily two and four fans each. Additional health and safety measures will be in place including wearing masks when not actively eating or drinking, contactless experience with mobile ticketing and ordering along with enhanced sanitation, all part of the overall plan in accordance will all state recommended guidelines.
The Braves have been working with Emory Healthcare’s infectious disease experts who have assisted and reviewed the team’s COVID-19 protocols and have given their input and guidance on the safety plan.
Additional information can be found at www.braves.com/letsplay.
