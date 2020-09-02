BOSTON — Adam Duvall and Marcell Ozuna made MLB history Wednesday night as the Atlanta Braves finished off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Duvall had three home runs in the 7-5 victory, repeating the three-homer game of Ozuna in Tuesday night’s win. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Duvall and Ozuna are the only teammates to have back-to-back, three-home run games in MLB history.
Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig accomplished the feat on back-to-back days in 1930 with the New York Yankees, but doubleheaders were involved so their three-home days weren’t in back-to-back games.
Duvall had two-run homers in the second and sixth innings, along with a solo shot in the eighth for a five-RBI night. Ozuna also had a solo home run, his 12th of the year, in the seventh. He finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Freddie Freeman was the only other Braves player with multiple hits, going 2-for-5.
Braves starter Robbie Erlin had a shaky four innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and two hits. But five Braves relievers pitched a scoreless final five innings, beginning with Darren O’Day, who pitched the fifth. O’Day gave up a hit in the fifth that was the last one by Boston in the game.
Tyler Matzek, who earned the win, followed and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Shane Greene (2/3 inning), Chris Martin (one inning) and Mark Melancon (one inning, three strikeouts, save) finished things up.
Atlanta improves to 22-14 while the Red Sox fall to 12-25.
