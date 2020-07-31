A rocky start from Sean Newcomb followed by a rough relief outing from Jhoulys Chacin nearly spelled disaster for the Braves on Friday.
Instead, Atlanta rallied with a five-run, eighth inning and stunned the New York Mets for an 11-10 victory at Truist Park. The hosts trailed 8-2 and 10-5 before storming back.
Travis d’Arnaud had the decisive blow in the eighth with a bases-loaded double that cleared the bases, turning a 10-8 deficit into an 11-10 lead. Dansby Swanson’s RBI single and a wild pitch brought home a pair of runs earlier in the inning.
The game-winning double was part of a big night for d’Arnaud, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. The catcher also had a walk.
Matt Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Swanson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Newcomb gave up six earned runs and two home runs in 4 1/3 innings, ballooning his season ERA to 8.22. In 1 1/3 innings, Chacin gave up four earned runs and walked two. His season ERA is now 7.22.
Tyler Matzek, Grant Dayton and Chris Martin went the final 3 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a run. Dayton earned the win and Martin picked up the save.
