LAWRENCEVILLE — After waiting 297 days to play in front of his home fans, everything felt normal for Ronald Acuña Jr.
When he lined a base hit into left field on the first pitch he saw of the game, the familiar swing Atlanta Braves fans have fallen in love with over the last four years looked like its normal self, even in a Gwinnett Stripers uniform.
When he almost made a stunning throw from the warning track in right field straight into second base on the fly attempting to throw out Norfolk Tides first baseman Patrick Dorrian trying to stretch a single to a double, his trademark cannon of a right arm looked normal.
And after he played a full nine innings in right field instead of the seven the Braves originally announced he would play, it was the surest sign yet his rehab from a torn ACL is on — or maybe even ahead — of schedule.
"It just feels normal playing nine innings," Acuña said through a translator on the field after Gwinnett's 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides. "I just feel great, and I'm ready for them to make a decision."
Acuña appeared in five games for the Gwinnett Stripers on the road last week to open his rehab assignment, playing seven innings of right field in three of them and serving as the designated hitter in the other two. But after a scheduled day off Tuesday, he finally appeared in a home game in front of 3,369 fans at Coolray Field.
He followed up the first inning single with another single into left field and a fielder's choice as part of a 2-for-4 evening, alongside a couple of eye-popping throws from the right field corner.
"The biggest thing is just playing," he said about the rehab games. "And I'm doing what I love to do, just staying out there and playing."
The 24-year-old Venezuelan hit 24 home runs and drove in 52 runs in just 82 games last season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL on July 10 in Miami. Acuña has appeared at Truist Park this season as part of Opening Day festivities and he received his World Series ring two days later, but his long-awaited return to Atlanta will still be on hold for at least a few more days.
One of the most critical hurdles he still has to clear is playing the outfield on consecutive days, something the Braves have been careful about not rushing him into so far in his nine days with Gwinnett. All four of his right field appearances have been the day after filling the designated hitter role or not playing at all, but that is scheduled to change on Thursday night when he plays another nine innings in the outfield.
"I'm very excited to be up there," he said about joining the Braves. "It's a process, and we still have to go through it. Whenever they make the decision, I'll be there."
On Wednesday night, his teammates helped keep the line moving to ensure he had as many opportunities as possible to continue getting reps in at the plate. All nine Gwinnett starters recorded at least one hit, combining for 18 of them with the benefit of two Norfolk errors mixed in. The lineup card turned over all night, allowing Acuña to hit five times. It was all in support of Touki Toussaint, who went five innings on the mound and picked up his first win of the season.
The highlight of Acuña's night at the plate came in the fifth inning with a runner on second base. After taking a curveball for a strike from Isaac Mattson, he laid off a pair of fastballs and another curveball to work himself into a favorable count. He then looped a base hit into left field for his second hit of the game, giving him seven hits in his six games on the rehab assignment.
"I've been feeling ready for about two weeks, but I can't control these things," he said. "Whenever the medical staff decides, I'll be ready to go."
The urgency for the medical staff to make that call just might be ticked up a little bit due to recent developments with the Braves. In addition to the team's bumpy start to its World Series defense, outfielder Eddie Rosario had surgery on his right retina and will miss the next 8-12 weeks.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos called up Travis Demeritte from Gwinnett to fill the void in the immediate future, but the clock in his head is undoubtedly ticking on Acuña with each quality outing he turns in at Gwinnett.
"No rush at all,” Acuña said. "I'm just playing my games here in the minor leagues, and whenever it's time to go, I'll go."
Sooner or later, it will be time for him to go. The team has targeted May 6 as a return date, but there has been speculation he could be back as soon as Monday when the team travels to New York for a crucial early series against the division rival Mets.
Whenever he is back, the same flashes he showed a small crowd at Gwinnett a taste of will be on display for the entire baseball world to see again. The lightning quick bat speed, the cannon for an arm in right field and the speed in his legs he had taken away from him by his knee injury.
Finally, things will feel normal again.
