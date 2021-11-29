Jul 20, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Kirby Yates (39) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Kirby Yates to a two-year contract worth $8.25 million guaranteed, the club announced Monday night.
Yates will make $1 million next season, before earning $6 million in 2023. The deal also includes a $5.75 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1.25 million buyout. Yates also agreed to donate 1% of his earnings in each year of his deal to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Yates, 34, spent last season with Toronto, but did not pitch for the Blue Jays after undergoing Tommy John surgery for his right elbow on March 24 of this year. He also had the same operation in 2006.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound native of Lihue, HI, was an All-Star in 2019 when he led the majors with 41 saves for San Diego. He finished ninth in the Cy Young voting that season, compiling a 1.19 ERA (8 ER/60.2 IP) with 101 strikeouts in 60 games.
Originally drafted in the 26th round of the 2005 First-Year Player Draft by Boston out of Yavapai Junior College in Arizona, Yates made his major league debut in 2014 with Tampa Bay. He also played for New York (AL), Los Angeles (AL) and San Diego over his seven-year major league career. He has 57 career saves and a 3.54 ERA (111 ER/282.1 IP) in 291 games, all in relief.
