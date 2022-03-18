Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves announced Friday the organization signed RHP Kenley Jansen to a one-year contract worth $16 million.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the club placed RHP Jay Jackson on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain.
Jansen, 34, finished with 38 saves and 2.22 ERA (17 ER/69.0 IP) in 69 games last year for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Willemstad, Curaçao, ranked second in the National League with his 38 saves, trailing only San Diego’s Mark Melancon.
Jansen is a three-time All-Star, going to the game in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He owns 350 career saves over 12 major league seasons, and since his debut season of 2010, only Craig Kimbrel (372) has more saves than the righty.
Jansen has appeared in 57 games in the postseason, compiling a 2.13 ERA (15 ER/63.1 IP) with 19 saves in the playoffs. He appeared in eight games in the postseason last season, including five in the National League Championship series against the Braves, and did not allow a run while striking out 14.
Originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Dodgers in 2004, Jansen has played all 12 of his major league seasons with Los Angeles. Over 701 career games, all in relief, Jansen owns a 2.37 career ERA (186 ER/705.0 IP) with 1,022 strikeouts.
