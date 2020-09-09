Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (23) celebrates after he hit a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (23) celebrates after he hit a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) celebrates his three-run home run with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts to the bench after a single in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Next to Albies is first base coach DeMarlo Hale (58). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a three-RBI double in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a three-RBI double in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) runs after he hit a three-RBI double in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) scores a run off of a double by first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) celebrate after they scored runs on a double hit by first baseman Freddie Freeman (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (23) celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach Ron Washington (37) in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (center) talks with pitching coach Mel Stottlemye (left) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) after Yamamoto allowed a two-run home run by Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (not pictured) in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (not pictured) in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (23) celebrates a two-run home run with third baseman Austin Riley (27) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates his RBI single with first base coach DeMarlo Hale (58) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits an RBI single in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) celebrates his three-run home run with third base coach Ron Washington (37) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (16) celebrates his three-run home run with first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) reacts with catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) after Lopez gave up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud (not pictured) in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) jogs around the bases after his solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Ron Washington (37) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates his solo home run with outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates his solo home run with outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) warms-up with outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) before their game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tommy Milone (53) delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tommy Milone (53) delivers a pitch to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) delivers a pitch to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) delivers a pitch to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jacob Webb (64) reacts after allowing a run in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, right, and bench coach Walt Weiss, center, react during the ninth inning of their game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher James Hoyt (39) delivers a pitch to an Atlanta Braves batter in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna (13) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a double in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly reacts on the bench during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Duvall had his second three-home run game of the season, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a modern-era (since 1900) National League record for runs scored in a 29-9 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
Duvall was 3-for-4 with five runs and a franchise-record-tying nine RBIs. The grand slam, the fourth of his career, carried 450 feet to left field in the seventh inning. He also hit three homers against Boston on Sept. 2, and he has 13 long balls on the year.
The outburst allowed Atlanta to break the NL record of 28 runs set by the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6, 1929. The old franchise record of 23 runs was established by the Milwaukee Braves on Sept. 2, 1957, against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a doubleheader. The modern major league record of 30 was set by the Texas Rangers in 2007 against the Baltimore Orioles, also in the first game of a doubleheader.
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman was 3-for-6 with a double, a homer, six RBIs and two runs. Freeman picked up the 1,500th career hit when he connected for a two-run shot, his eighth. Dansby Swanson (3-for-4) and Austin Riley (2-for-4) each scored five runs, Ronald Acuna Jr. (3-for-4) scored four runs and drove in three, and Ozzie Albies added three hits and three runs.
The winning pitcher was reliever Grant Dayton (2-0), who did not allow a run in 1 2/3 innings and struck out two. Bryse Wilson worked four innings of one-run relief and was credited with his first career save. The loser was Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-4), who gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.
