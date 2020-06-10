With the 25th overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, the Atlanta Braves selected Wake Forest left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster.
Shuster struggled in his first two years at Wake Forest before turning in a great campaign in last year’s Cape Cod League where he went 4-0 and posted a dominant 1.41 ERA and struck out 35 batters in seven starts.
The coronavirus pandemic ended Shuster’s final season at Wake Forest after just four starts where he posted a 2-1 record to pair with a 3.76 ERA.
