PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves scored 10 second-inning runs Sunday night, and it almost wasn’t enough.
New Atlanta acquisition Tommy Milone gave up seven earned runs in 2 1/3 innings that allowed the Philadelphia Phillies to get back in the game, but the Braves held on for a 12-10 victory. Philadelphia (14-15) saw its five-game winning streak halted, while the Braves (19-14) added a game back to their division lead after two straight losses to the Phillies.
Atlanta roughed up Phillies starter Jake Arrieta for seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in his 1 1/3 innings. It added three more earned runs off reliever David Hale, who gave up a two-run home run to Austin Riley.
Riley started the second-inning scoring with an RBI double, which was followed by a bases loaded walk from Dansby Swanson, a two-run single from Freddie Freeman and an RBI on an infield single from Marcell Ozuna. That chased Arrieta and gave the visitors a 5-0 lead.
Hale couldn’t stop the rally, giving up an RBI single to Travis d’Arnaud, a two-run double to Nick Markakis and Riley’s homer.
The 10-0 lead quickly became 10-8 when the Phillies got single runs in the second and fourth innings to sandwich a six-run third inning.
Milone, acquired via trade this weekend from the Baltimore Orioles, had a disastrous first start with Atlanta. The 33-year-old left-hander was tagged for seven earned runs on eight hits, including two homers, in 2 1/3 innings.
Luke Jackson followed with a shaky inning with two hits, two walks and one earned run. A.J. Minter steadied things with four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, followed by scoreless innings from Chris Martin and Shane Greene.
Ozuna’s RBI single in the fifth pushed Atlanta’s lead to 11-8.
The Phillies got within 11-10 in the eighth when Roman Quinn and Andrew McCutchen hit back-to-back homers off Will Smith. Smith escaped more damage when he got Bryce Harper to fly out to center with two outs.
Swanson’s solo home run in the top of the ninth pushed Atlanta’s advantage out to 12-10.
Closer Mark Melancon hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch to open the ninth, but quickly erased him with a double play and picked up his sixth save.
Ozuna (3-for-5), Markakis (3-for-5), Riley (2-for-4) and Camargo (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for the Braves. Markakis is hitting .340.
Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game in the third inning with hamstring tightness.
