ATLANTA — Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache’s debut was washed out Wednesday night.
Atlanta’s matchup with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader Sept. 4 to make up the game — they already have a Sept. 4-6 series scheduled in Atlanta.
Pache, 21, was slated to start in left field and was ninth in the batting order.
