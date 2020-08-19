48645534117_2e50a24927_o.jpg

Cristian Pache swings during a Gwinnett Stripers game in 2019.

 Jamie Spaar

ATLANTA — Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache’s debut was washed out Wednesday night.

Atlanta’s matchup with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park was postponed because of rain. The teams will play a doubleheader Sept. 4 to make up the game — they already have a Sept. 4-6 series scheduled in Atlanta.

Pache, 21, was slated to start in left field and was ninth in the batting order.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.